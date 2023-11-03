Purandeswari to open handloom expo tomorrow

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari will inaugurate the exhibition-cum-sales Vasantham-2023 of handicrafts and handloom dress material organised by Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The two-day Vasantham-2023 will showcase the work of artisans like Gond art, leather puppet, Eluru needle craft and handloom weavers from Bihar, West Bengal, Kashmir, Odisha, Banaras, Gadwal, Kanjeevaram and scores of others, said S Ranjana, chairperson of CCAP.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Ranjana along with joint secretary B Sujatha and treasurer Sailaja appealed to people to promote and encourage the handloom weavers since a lot of families depend upon the art of handloom weaving. “It needs at least 30 people to prepare yarn to provide work for one weaver,” she said.

Ranjana said that handloom dress material is comfortable and healthy for the Indian environment.

Joint secretary Sujatha said that more than 70 specialists with 21 new participants are presenting their beautiful work in the exhibition-cum-sale Vasantham-2023 which would be a feast to the eyes of visitors. She said that the beautiful legacy of handloom should be preserved for the future generations.

Sujatha said that Samala Nageswara Rao of Kondapalli Toys would be conferred Award of Excellence for his contribution in this field as part of the Vasantham-2023.