Purandhara Dasa Aradhana observed

Tirumala : As part of the ongoing three-day Sri Purandhara Dasa Aradhana Mahotsavams, Dasa Padagalu were rendered in front of Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Malayappa Swamy on Wednesday evening.

On the occasion of the Aradhana fete of 15th century Kannada saint poet Purandhara Dasa, every year after Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, Utsava deities reaches Narayanagiri Gardens on the second evening of the three-day fete in Tirumala. On Wednesday, over 3,500 Bhajan devotees hailing from AP, Telanga-na, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu participated in this event. Dasa artistes rendered versatile Sankeertans.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, DASA Sahitya Special Of-ficer Ananda Theerthacharyulu and others, devotees in large numbers were present. After the completion of the programme, the utsava deities returned to the temple.