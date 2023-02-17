Purandheswari counters GVL Narasimha Rao on his remarks on NTR and YSR

A new dispute has started in Andhra Pradesh BJP after senior BJP leader Purandheswari countered MP GVL Narasimha Rao's comments on NTR and YSR. Purandheswari responded on Twitter to GVL's remarks on NTR and YSR addressing them as those two.



Purandheswari tweeted saying that it is not those two (ah iddari Kadu) it is those two great stalwarts. She stated that NTR is the one who brought pride to Telugu at the national level and provided real welfare to the poor with Rs. 2 rice, reservations to BCs, etc. She also said that YSR is also a great stalwart who brought Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement.

Purandheswari said they are the two great stalwarts who helped the poor in the state through various welfare schemes.

Earlier, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao held a meeting with leaders of Kapu social groups on Thursday. Speaking later, he said that politics in the state is not limited to two parties and two families. He said that it is not right to put the names of YSR and NTR to schemes and buildings.







