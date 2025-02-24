  • Menu
Purchase red chilli stock through Markfed: YSRCP

Former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government failed to take steps to purchase red chilli stock through the Markfed, in the backdrop of falling of red chilli prices.

Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government failed to take steps to purchase red chilli stock through the Markfed, in the backdrop of falling of red chilli prices.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he recalled that red chillies which were sold at Rs 27,000 per quintal, are now being sold at Rs 11,000 per quintal. As a result, the farmers suffered heavy losses. He demanded that the government purchase red chillies through the Markfed immediately.

He criticised that instead of purchasing through Markfed, Naidu is seeking Centre’s cooperation to purchase red chilli stocks. He said this is not correct.

