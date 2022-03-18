Pushpa Yagam conducted at Dokiparru Balaji temple

Dokiparru (Krishna District): Pushpa Yagam was conducted for Sridevi, Bhudevi and Padmavati Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Sri Bhusameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokkiparru in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district on Thursday.

Founder-trustee of the temple Puritipati Venkata Krishna Reddy and his spouse Sudha, P Veera Reddy and his spouse Vijayalakshmi along with Kommareddy Bapi Reddy and his spouse Vijayabhaskaramma and P Nagi Reddy and his spouse Prasanna participated in the Pushpa Yagam.

About five tonnes of flowers of various varieties were used in the Pushpa Yagam. Just before the Pushpa Yagam, abhishekam was conducted with 108 Kalashams and mass Kumkumarchana.

The temple priests said that the women, who participated in the Pushpa Yagam would be bestowed with wealth. A massive procession was taken out with the flowers from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to the main temple of Balaji. As part of the Yagam, Sudarshana Homam and Purnahuti were also conducted.