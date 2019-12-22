Pushpayagam performed to Lord Sri Ranganayaka Swamy in Guntur
Highlights
Guntur: Pushpayagam and special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Ranganayaka Swamy at Arundalpet in Guntur city on Sunday on the occasion of Dharnurmasam. Vedic pandits chanted hymns and performed pujas with various flowers.
A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas to Lord Sri Ranganayaka Swamy seeking to fulfill their wishes. The Devastanam authorities performed pujas and distributed prasadam to the devotees.
