  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Putta Mahesh Yadav invites new joiners into the party in Eluru

Putta Mahesh Yadav invites new joiners into the party in Eluru
x
Highlights

TDP candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav, who is contesting for the Eluru Parliament seat, recently held an induction program with students in the area.

TDP candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav, who is contesting for the Eluru Parliament seat, recently held an induction program with students in the area. During the program, Yadav spoke to the students about the current financial situation in the state.

He mentioned that after the state's separation, they started with small debts, but the current government has accumulated a large amount of debt. Yadav highlighted the issue of GST, stating that the taxes paid by the people go to the center and only 50% of that amount is returned to the state. He criticized the current government for not demanding the full amount from the center.

Yadav expressed confidence in TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, stating that Naidu has a vision for the state's development. He promised that under TDP governance, industries will be set up, and opportunities will be provided for students in the form of IT companies, engineering colleges, and medical colleges. Yadav assured the students that the TDP government will focus on youth development and create a better future for them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X