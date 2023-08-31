  • Menu
Puttaparthi: Banks told to sanction loans liberally for industrial units

District Collector P Arun Babu speaking at district industries export promotion committee meeting in Puttaparthi on Wednesday
District Collector P Arun Babu asks all those eligible for the PM Vishwakarma scheme to make full use of the scheme and set up production units generating employment for unemployed youth

Puttaparthi: District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon prospective entreprenuers to take full advantage of the PM Vishwakarma scheme. He also directed banks and financial institutions to sanction loans for setting up employment generating industrial units in the district.

Presiding over the district industries export promotion committee meeting here on Wednesday, Arun Babu said loans should be sanctioned liberally for those intending to establish industrial units in the plots allotted in industrial estates.

All those eligible for the PM scheme should make full use of the scheme.

The scheme will assist the gandi-crafts, handlooms and other traditional craftsmen to set up production units.

The collector also reviewed the implementation of government schemes and asked managers to act in time on the applications received.

