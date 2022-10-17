Puttaparthi: Collector Basanth Kumar asks farmers to enroll in e-crop to avail govt benefits

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar has advised all farmers to get themselves registered under e-crop to enjoy the benefits extended by government to them.

The agriculture department has already initiated the programme and was registering e-crop at all Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Already, 2.74 lakh farmers got themselves registered under the programme. Another 20,000 farmers are yet to register under e-crop scheme. They have to complete registrations by Monday, the deadline fixed by the government.

The collector asked farmers to comply with the government stipulation in order to derive all benefits under the scheme. Zero interest scheme, crop insurance, crop loans and crop compensation are some of the major benefits to farmers. He asked agriculture officers to convey the same to farmers.