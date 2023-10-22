Puttaparthi: People told to contribute for progress of nation

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): District CollectorP Arun Babuand SP S V Madhava Reddy have described the sacrifices of police for the country and people as unparalleled.

Participating in the observance of Police Martyrs Day here on Saturday, the Collector and SP paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of the country including the police who gave their lives for the protection of the people.

Collector Arun Babu called upon the people to emulate the martyrs and contribute to the growth of the country.

It was on October 21, 1959 a fierce battle took place between the Chinese and Indian soldiers resulting in the death of 10 Indian jawans. The day since then was commemorated as Martyrs Day.

The police had been laying their lives fighting Left wing extremism and terrorism, Arun Babu said. The police face several challenges in fighting anti-social elements and in the maintenance of law and order. They have been rendering remarkable services to the society. “We owe our gratitude to them for our peaceful living, he maintained. He also praised SP Madhava Reddy for his tireless efforts in keeping peace in the district and in making the families of the police happy.

SP Madhav Reddy stated that the role of police is crucial in a democracy. He urged the people to stand with the police and their families. Medical camps, blood donation and open house activities marked the day as part of Police Memorial Day celebrations.