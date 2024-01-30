Live
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
- Reasons why you should choose a perfect cream for your eyes
- Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander join forces for Musical Teenage Drama 'Magic'!
Just In
Puttaparthi: Police told to focus on public grievances
Highlights
Superintendent of Police SV Madhava Reddy asked the subordinate police officers to focus on people’s problems, particularly grievances of women and respond positively to give them relief from all problems and pressures.
Puttaparthi: Superintendent of Police SV Madhava Reddy asked the subordinate police officers to focus on people’s problems, particularly grievances of women and respond positively to give them relief from all problems and pressures.
The SP personally received 41 petitions, mostly from women and couples. He allotted the petitions to the officials concerned, advising them to attend to the petitions on an urgent basis. He assured the petitioners of prompt action and if the victims felt that justice was not rendered to them, he would have a relook at them.
Additional SP N Vishnu, CI Harsha and legal cell SI Sainath Reddy also participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS