Puttaparthi: Police told to focus on public grievances

Puttaparthi: Superintendent of Police SV Madhava Reddy asked the subordinate police officers to focus on people’s problems, particularly grievances of women and respond positively to give them relief from all problems and pressures.

The SP personally received 41 petitions, mostly from women and couples. He allotted the petitions to the officials concerned, advising them to attend to the petitions on an urgent basis. He assured the petitioners of prompt action and if the victims felt that justice was not rendered to them, he would have a relook at them.

Additional SP N Vishnu, CI Harsha and legal cell SI Sainath Reddy also participated.