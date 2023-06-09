Puttaparthi: Sathya Sai Hospital awarded for yeomen services

Puttaparthi(Sathya Sai): Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, (SSSIHMS) Prasanthi Nilayam received an award for clean and green initiatives undertaken with best practices in environmental management on Wednesday.

Dr Gurumurthy (Director, SSSIHMS-PG) and Sri P Haranath (chief engineer) received the award from Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy during a function held by the AP Pollution Control Board with the theme ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ held at Vijayawada on Wednesday.

SSSIHMS-PG is the first super specialty hospital in India to offer world-class tertiary care totally free of charge to all patients through state-of-the-art medical technology.

The hospital is dedicated to encouraging environment management and energy conservation within the campus with green initiatives such a sewage treatment plant of 500 kld capacity, solar power generation of 1.9 MW capacity, check dams for water conservation, tree plantation, biomedical waste segregation with proper colour coding for ease of disposal and energy efficient lighting.

This 300 bedded tertiary care hospital is equipped with 14 operation theatres, 5 intensive care units, two cardiac catheterisation laboratories, five in-patient wards and a 24-hour emergency unit with specialties in cardiology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, urology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, anaesthesiology, laboratory services and medical imaging.

R J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust congratulated the entire medical team of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences for bagging the prestigious award from government of AP.