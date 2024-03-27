Puttaparthi TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy visits RJ Ratnakar residence

Puttaparthi Constituency TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy, along with her husband Palle Venkatakrishna Kishore Reddy and former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, paid a visit to RJ Ratnakar's residence in Puttaparthi. The family members of Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, who is a member of the Sri Bhagavan Sathya Sai Baba Central Trust of Puttaparthi, met Ratnakar as a gesture of courtesy.

During the visit, Ratnakar warmly welcomed the guests and introduced his daughter-in-law Palle Sindhura Reddy and son Palle Krishna Kishore Reddy to them. He also congratulated Palle Sindhura Reddy on her candidacy as the TDP candidate for the Puttaparthi Constituency, expressing his best wishes for her success in the upcoming elections.

Ratnakar extended his congratulations to Palle Sindhura Reddy and expressed his belief that she would achieve even greater heights in the future. The meeting between the two families was marked by mutual respect and goodwill, highlighting the strong relationships within the community.