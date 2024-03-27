Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Puttaparthi TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy visits RJ Ratnakar residence
Puttaparthi Constituency TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy, along with her husband Palle Venkatakrishna Kishore Reddy and former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, paid a visit to RJ Ratnakar's residence in Puttaparthi.
Puttaparthi Constituency TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy, along with her husband Palle Venkatakrishna Kishore Reddy and former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, paid a visit to RJ Ratnakar's residence in Puttaparthi. The family members of Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, who is a member of the Sri Bhagavan Sathya Sai Baba Central Trust of Puttaparthi, met Ratnakar as a gesture of courtesy.
During the visit, Ratnakar warmly welcomed the guests and introduced his daughter-in-law Palle Sindhura Reddy and son Palle Krishna Kishore Reddy to them. He also congratulated Palle Sindhura Reddy on her candidacy as the TDP candidate for the Puttaparthi Constituency, expressing his best wishes for her success in the upcoming elections.
Ratnakar extended his congratulations to Palle Sindhura Reddy and expressed his belief that she would achieve even greater heights in the future. The meeting between the two families was marked by mutual respect and goodwill, highlighting the strong relationships within the community.