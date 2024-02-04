PV Sidda Reddy inaugurates newly constructed road in Durvala of Kadiri

MLA PV Sidda Reddy recently inaugurated the newly constructed asphalt road in Durvala Mandal, Durvala Mena Road to Yarrasanivaripalli Kadiri. The cost of the road construction was Rs. 13 lakhs. The MLA expressed his gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his cooperation in completing the road construction project in just four and a half years.

He mentioned that these roads were never laid in the last 30 years and that they bring accessibility and emergency services to the villages. MLA Dr. PV Sidda Reddy also highlighted the unprecedented development programs in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, which have gained special recognition for the state.

He thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the people for providing good governance. Various public representatives and leaders, as well as YSR CP members and supporters, attended the inauguration.