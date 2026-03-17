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PVKK Institute holds Iftar

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 10:28 AM IST
PVKK Institute holds Iftar
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Anantapur: Minority Cell and Student Activity Cell under the aegis of PVKK Institute of Technology has organised an Iftar programme in the college premises.

Retired SP Janab Ameer Basha, College Chairman Dr Palle Kishore, Principal Dr B Ramesh Babu, management representative Srikanth Reddy, Executive Manager Anurag, students and Muslims offered prayers.

Prior to the prayers, 450 fruit bowls were distributed to the faculty and staff of both PVKK Institute of Technology and PVKKIT Diploma colleges.

The event was coordinated by Minority Cell Convener Baba Salahuddin and Student Activity Cell Convener Anand Dampella.

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PVKK Institute Iftar programmeAnantapur college Ramadan eventstudent faculty participation Iftarminority cell initiativecampus prayer gathering
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