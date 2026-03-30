VMRDA holds awareness workshop on STMS

Visakhapatnam: Anawareness workshop on the smart tapal management system (STMS) and VMRDA legal case management system was conducted for employees under the chairmanship of Metropolitan Commissioner N. Tej Bharath.

Speaking at the workshop, the Commissioner said that every government employee must be accountable to the public and should make earnest efforts to resolve received petitions as quickly as possible. He emphasised that if issues are addressed promptly the first time, repeated petitions can be avoided. He urged all staff to work with dedication so that VMRDA earns a good reputation.

He instructed that all petitions must be cleared within the limits of law and government rules and department heads will be responsible for this. For petitions that cannot be resolved, clear and detailed replies should be given to the applicants.

Regarding legal cases, he advised officials to be cautious and suggested incorporating Artificial Intelligence to efficiently handle cases. Joint Commissioner Ramesh, secretary Muralikrishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, chief planning officer Shilpa, chief statistics officer Hariprasad, superintending engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudana Rao attended the workshop.