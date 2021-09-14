QIS students team wins national contest

Ongole: Smart Spectators, the final-year engineering team of QIS College of Engineering and Technology won the national contest jointly organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Innovation Cell of the Union Ministry for Human Resources as part of the Smart India Hackathon-2020, said college secretary and correspondent Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti.

Nidamanuri Nageswara Rao, chairman of Nidamanuri Educational Society said that the contest was aimed at finding solution to the problems faced at national level in which students of various engineering colleges from all over the country participated.

The QIS final year EEE students—M Deepika, P Niranjan, Y Tarun, P Swapna and B Priyanka—headed by their mentor Dr M Kavita participated in the contest which sought solution for Safety and Surveyor to find an innovation idea. The students developed 'wireless charging smart drone' which won them the title.

College principal Dr CV Subba Rao said that the national contest was conducted with the title of Hardware Edition of Smart India Hackathon-2020 in which the QIS team students won the national recognition.

The students and their mentor were complimented for their achievement. QIS Academy dean Dr B Venkata Prasanth and EEE department head Dr B Mouli Chandra were also present.