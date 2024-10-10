Quad navies deliver strong message through ‘Malabar-2024’

Visakhapatnam : With a fleet of participating ships from India, US, Australia and Japan that sum up to 10, ‘Malabar-2024’ is expected to be the most comprehensive edition ever.

Started off the Visakhapatnam coast on October 9 (Wednesday), the 28th edition of the multilateral exercise is set to witness live weapon firings, complex surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills and joint manoeuvres and much more.

Hosted under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, the opening ceremony of ‘Malabar 2024’ was held in the presence of General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan, Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander US Pacific Fleet, Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi, C-in-C, Japan Self Defence Fleet and Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, Commander Australian Fleet, among others. The exercise that continues till October 18 will see participation of quad navies from India, Australia, Japan and US.

What began as a bilateral exercise in 1992 between India and the US navies has now grown to be a multilateral engagement with Japan and Australia teaming up. Even as Japan and Australia have bilateral naval exercises with India such as JIMEX and AUSINDEX, it is quite apparent that the countries do not want to give up bilateral naval engagements even if there are similar multilateral maritime exercises such as ‘Malabar’. “Each maritime exercise has its own significance and place. Apparently, there is a plenty of room in pursuing biennial alongside multilateral engagements,” shared Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) with The Hans India during a media conference held onboard INS Satpura on Wednesday.

Emphasising the significance of powerful navies coming together, Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander US Pacific Fleet, said, “Both bilateral and multilateral exercises open up opportunities. When four very strong powerful navies operate together, the power and synergy of likeminded partnerships becomes so valuable.”

Split into two phases – the harbour and sea, the exercise will witness complex maritime operations of destroyers, frigates, corvettes and fleet support ships along with long range maritime patrol aircraft, jet aircraft, integral helicopters and submarine assets.

While Australia deploys HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the United States Navy is fielding the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Japan joined the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class destroyer. Special Forces from all the four nations will also be participating in the exercise.

The exercise will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational Wapabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE).

Besides fostering strong bonds, the quad navies aim at preserving shared values, strengthening maritime security and economic growth of the participating nations and achieving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region and beyond.