Quantum Physics Alumni logo unveiled

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao unveiled Quantum Physics Alumni logo of Physics Department Alumni Association in the University. On this occasion, he said that alumni should play a vital role in the development of the university.

He informed that physics has relations with all departments and should take it as an opportunity and provide guidance for students to excel in physics. He lauded the initiatives of Sunkara Nagendra Kishore, the President of SPRUHA Psychology Alumni Association for his stellar role in the formation of Department wise alumni associations.

Quantum Physics Alumni Association Executive Members M Durgaganesh, T Karthik Sairam, K Nagalakshmi, ESL Prasanthi, B Agarwal,T Venkateja, MVMT Naidu, T Naga Venkatadurga, T Suman, K Navya, S Sivakrishna, E Devi were felicitated.