Quarterly audit must for hazardous industries: CS

Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad
Highlights

Says necessary precautionary measures should be taken to prevent accidents in industries

Amaravati: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad directed conduct of safety audit in various hazardous industries in the state without fail once in three months. He made it clear that the 100-day action plan in government departments should be implemented to achieve specific goals. On Tuesday, he reviewed with the officials of ITE&C, NRI empowerment, tourism and culture, cinematography, industries, commerce, labour, factories and other departments at the state Secretariat.

Talking about the industries department on the occasion, the CS ordered that safety audit must be conducted once in three months in hazardous industries. He clarified that necessary precautionary measures should be taken to prevent accidents in industries.

The chief secretary stated that there is a need to review various schemes and programmes introduced and implemented during the previous government. Neerabh Kumar Prasad also reviewed various issues with the officials.

IT secretary Sourav Gaur and tourism in-charge MD Abhishikt Kishore participated in this meeting.

Principal secretary S Suresh Kumar, secretary Dr N Yuvraj and special secretary Vijayakumar participated virtually in the meeting.

