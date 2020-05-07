Quick First Aid Measures For The People Who Are Exposed To Styrene Gas

Styrene gas is a monomer which is clear and colourless. Thus the styrene liquid gets evaporated easily in the air. Thus the deadly gas leakage from LG Polymers industry in Vizag is making the people R R Venkatapuram to suffer a lot.

The gas got leaked from the industry in the wee hours of Thursday. So, it was hard for people to know what exactly is happening to them. A few of them started experiencing the symptoms early in the morning itself. Vomiting, breathlessness, headache and skin irritations are a few symptoms of this gas leakage effects.

As said earlier, the people of that area are being shifted to safe places. The gas leakage effect stays alive for 3 km range. So, the first aid measures can protect people to some extent.

We Hans India have listed down the first aide and precautionary measures one needs to take to get protected from the effects of this Styrene gas leakage… Have a look!

• The first and foremost thing one needs to do is, wash your skin and hands with copious amounts of Dettol water.

• One need to wet their masks and then place them on their face as water protects one from inhaling this poisonous gas.

• If you are on with contact lens, then immediately remove them and wash your eyes with ample amounts of water.

• If the person already found inhaled with this styrene gas, then he needs the fresh oxygen to be inhaled to stop his sufferings from breathlessness.

According to sources, myriads of street animals and eight humans have lost their lives. Even this list is included with a child. So, the rescue operation is still on! We need to wait to know the exact situation and then calculate the number of victims of this gas leakage incident.