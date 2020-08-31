Quiet immersion of Ganesh idols in Kurnool

Kurnool: The immersion of Ganesh idols was conducted in a grand manner here on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has instructed the police personnel to ensure smooth conduct of idol immersion.



Following the orders of SP, the policemen have taken all necessary steps for the smooth and hassle-free immersion of idols. Due to spread of coronavirus, very few numbers of idols were installed in the town. Ganesh Mahotsava Central Committee Chairman K Kapileswaraiah, SP K Fakkeerappa and MLAs of Kurnool, Panyam, M A Hafeez Khan and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy launched the idol immersion at KC Canal in the town and the immersion process was concluded peacefully. Speaking on the occasion, the SP thanked the people for cooperation and support in conducting the immersion peacefully and for following the covid norms.