X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Quiet immersion of Ganesh idols in Kurnool

MLAs M A Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli parcipate in the idol immersion
x

MLAs M A Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli parcipate in the idol immersion

Highlights

The immersion of Ganesh idols was conducted in a grand manner here on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has instructed the police personnel to ensure smooth conduct of idol immersion.

Kurnool: The immersion of Ganesh idols was conducted in a grand manner here on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has instructed the police personnel to ensure smooth conduct of idol immersion.

Following the orders of SP, the policemen have taken all necessary steps for the smooth and hassle-free immersion of idols. Due to spread of coronavirus, very few numbers of idols were installed in the town. Ganesh Mahotsava Central Committee Chairman K Kapileswaraiah, SP K Fakkeerappa and MLAs of Kurnool, Panyam, M A Hafeez Khan and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy launched the idol immersion at KC Canal in the town and the immersion process was concluded peacefully. Speaking on the occasion, the SP thanked the people for cooperation and support in conducting the immersion peacefully and for following the covid norms.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X