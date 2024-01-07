  • Menu
Ra Kadali Ra: Bonda Uma flays AP govt., says TDP-Jana Sena will provide better future

In a meeting organized by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Tiruvuru under the name 'Ra Kadali Ra' former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for accumulating debt and causing skyrocketing prices of essential goods in the state.

Bonda Uma accused Jagan's government of deep-rooted corruption and stated that the lives of the poor and weaker sections of society have been severely affected. He claimed that the government burdened the people with taxes but did not account for the income generated.

Rao also alleged that the ruling party had taken loans. Rao emphasised that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance, led by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, aimed to provide a better future for the people and called people for their support to bring the alliance into power.

