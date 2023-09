Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy to receive Jashuva Sahitya Puraskaram

Guntur: MLC KS Lakshmana Rao informed that Gurram Jashuva Sahitya Puraskaram will be presented to Kendra Sahitya Academy Award recipient Prof Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy on the occasion of 128th birth anniversary of veteran poet and writer Gurram Jashuva, at a programme to be held at Jashuva Vignana Kendram here on September 27.

In a statement on Friday, he said former MLC Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam, Kendra Sahitya Academy Award recipient Papineni Siva Sankar, Abhyudaya Rachaitala Sangam national president Penugonda Lakshminarayana will speak on ‘Jashuva Sahityam-Samajika Nyayam’. He urged the writers and poets in the district to participate in the programme and make it a grand success.