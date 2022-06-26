Raghavendra Rao predicts TDP's victory in next polls

Bapatla:Film director turned politician K Raghavendra Rao said that people of the State will never forget TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He predicted that TDP will come to power in the State in the next Assembly elections and the leaders on the dais will get posts in the government. He stressed on the need to defeat the YSRCP in the coming Assembly elections.

On Sunday, he unveiled the statue of late Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao at a programme at Nadigaddapalem village of Tsundur mandal of Bapatla district.

Earlier, he garlanded the statue of the Architect of Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar and paid tributes to him. TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu criticised the anti-people policies of the State government and appreciated former Minister Alapati Raja for conducting NTR birth centenary celebrations throughout the year.

Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, TDP Guntur urban president Kovelamudi Nani (Ravindra) and others participated in the programme.