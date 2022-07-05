Raghurama complains to PM over no-invite

Vijayawada: K Raghurama Krishna Raju, rebel MP of ruling YSRCP, has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over not being invited for unveiling of the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil the statue of Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday.

Raju has written a letter to Modi that the officials have not included his name in the list of invitees though he is the local MP. He blamed the YSRCP government for not including his name in the list.

Raju, a member of Lok Sabha from Narasapuram constituency, stated that as the local MP he should be inviting the Prime Minister onto the dais but as his name was not included in the list, he would not be attending the ceremony.

The MP had left Hyderabad for Andhra Pradesh by Narsapur Express on Sunday night. He boarded the train at Lingampalli station but got down at Begumpet station in the city.

He alleged that 55 of his followers were arrested and tortured by the Andhra Pradesh police as he was planning to visit Bhimavaram. He claimed that he had to retreat for the well-being of his followers.

The MP claimed that the police told his followers that if he came to Bhimavaram, they would face more problems. He appealed to his supporters not to come to Bhimavaram for him.

Meanwhile, a police officer said the MP's name did not figure in the list. Eluru range DIG, Palaraju said the MP's name was not found in the list received from the Prime Minister's Office. Raju was not included in the list of personalities who will receive Modi at the helipad or those who will be present on the dais.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh High Court had directed the state government on July 2 to ensure no law and order situation is created during Raghurama Krishna Raju's visit to Bhimavaram.

Raju had moved the High Court after Delhi Public School withdrew no objection letter to land his helicopter in their premises. The MP alleged that the state government forced the school authorities to withdraw the no objection.