Raghurama Krishnam Raju case: AP govt. files counter against bail petition in Supreme Court

Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's bail petition will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday. Meanwhile, YS Jagan government filed counter stating that a conspiracy was hatched to destabilise the government and an attempt was made to incite hatred between the two communities. The government said that the border should not be crossed in the name of freedom of speech and opined that attempts to divide the people are not right. The government told the counter that the sedition case was filed after a thorough examination of the MP's statement.

It is learnt that Raghurama was arrested by the CID last Friday. The MP then alleged that he was beaten by some people. With this, the court directed to conduct medical examinations, which was handed over after conducting it at Guntur GGH. Raghurama, however, approached the Supreme Court on medical examinations. With this, the court ordered the examinations to be conducted at the Secunderabad Army Hospital. The examinations were conducted there and the reports were handed over to the Supreme Court by the Telangana High Court in a sealed cover.

Meanwhile, the High Court has expressed anger over the AP government in the arrest of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The High Court is hearing a petition filed by the AP government seeking quashing of the magistrate's court order asked as to why the High Court did not enforce the magistrate's orders and asked registrar to serve contempt notices.