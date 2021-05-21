Raghurama Krishnam Raju case: Supreme Court examines medical report, says he has injuries

The Supreme Court has heard the bail and medical examinationpetitions of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju who was arrested by CID in sedition case. Supreme Court Judge justice Vineet Saran said they had received the report provided by the doctors of the Secunderabad Army Hospital. He opened the medical examination report. He said three doctors examined and sent an X-ray and video. Justice Vineet Sharan said that Raghurama Krishnam Raju had general edema, fracture of the toe and some other injuries.

Mukul Rohatgi commented that the allegation that the MP was tortured in custody was true. He demanded an inquiry with the CBI. Meanwhile, Dushyant Dave, who argued on behalf of the government at the same time had raised doubts whether he injured himself. He wants to know whether or not. The tribunal responded on this occasion and asked is the MP injuring himself before being taken to the hospital.



At this point the tribunal rejected the lawyer's request on behalf of the government to adjourn the case to Monday. The court adjourned the next hearing to 2.30 pm on Friday. It was then clarified that the arguments would be heard. At around 12 noon, Justice Vineet Sharan, Justice B.R. The case came up for hearing as item number 25. It is learnt that on May 17, the Supreme Court directed Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was arrested by the CID on charges of sedition and other offences, to undergo a medical examination at the Secunderabad Army Hospital and submit a report to him.



The report prepared by the doctors of the Army Hospital regarding the medical examination reached the Supreme Court on Thursday through the Telangana High Court. The court is also considering an affidavit filed by the Andhra Pradesh government as a counter to the SLP (Special Leave Petition) filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking bail. Forensic experts said the medical examination report and the sections imposed on him will play a key role in the case.

