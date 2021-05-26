Raghurama Krishnam Raju discharged from Secunderabad Army Hospital after treatment

Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been discharged from the Secunderabad Army Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and is expected to go to Delhi As Raghurama Krishnam Raju was recovering from his illness, he was discharged by the doctors. Later, Raghuram reached Begumpet Airport and flew to Delhi on a special flight.

AP CID has registered cases against Raghurama Krishnam Raju under various sections on charges of defamation of the state government. It is learnt that he was later arrested and shifted to Guntur. The MP filed a petition for bail directly in the Supreme Court, alleging that he was tortured by the CID police in the process.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju was rushed to Secunderabad Army Hospital for medical examination as per the order of the Supreme Court. The supreme court subsequently heard the bail Petition. On this occasion, orders were issued granting bail to Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The Supreme Court has said that the MP is being granted bail on health grounds. However, Raghurama was discharged today after resting for two days.



