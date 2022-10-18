Rahul Gandhi receives a huge welcome as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the AP

Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, which will last for four days in the state of Andhra Pradesh covering a distance of 119km. However, Rahul's Yatra entered AP from Karnataka via Obulapuram on the 14th of this month and continue padayatra through many villages on the border of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.



After four days, Rahul's padayatra will again enter Karnataka state. This trip will be held in the Raichur district of Karnataka state and will enter Telangana from Raichur on the 23rd of this month.



Rahul Gandhi is conducting a padayatra at Chetragudi in the Aluru constituency of Kurnool district. Rahul Gandhi will have a meeting with the residents of Polavaram and the farmers of Amaravati during the lunch break today.



The padayatra will pass through Alur, Adoni, Yemmiganur, and Mantralayam constituencies in the district. Congress party leaders welcomed Rahul Gandhi's padayatra today as it entered the state of Andhra Pradesh. Many leaders including APCC chief Sailajanath and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed Rahul Gandhi's yatra.