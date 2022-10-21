Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to end in AP, covers 96 kms distance

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has come to end in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Rahul Gandhi who ended his march at Mantralayam visited Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. He was welcomed by the Vedic scholars with temple etiquette. The Congress leader took darshan of the presiding deity and received blessings from temple priests.



It is known that Gandhi's lad walked more than 96 kms where crucial leaders from AP, and Telangana participated. Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Karnataka from AP and then Telangana on 23rd.



The party leaders said that they are holding discussions of solving the problems of migrants from Andhra Pradesh to states like Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka in the four constituencies in the western part of Kurnool district after coming to the power.

Meanwhile, former TPCC chief V Hanumantha Rao and Congress leader Mallu Ravi inaugurated the new Congress office at Marikal mandal as Rahul Gandhi would enter Telangana at Maktal constituency on October 23.