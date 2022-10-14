Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra receives a warm welcome at AP

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra got a huge welcome in Andhra Pradesh borders with state Congress leaders giving a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi in Anantapur district. A huge crowd came to see Rahul Gandhi. Bharta Jodo Yatra started at Rampura in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka at seven o'clock this morning. At ten o'clock, Rahul took a short rest near the Jajirakallu toll plaza in the Anantapur district and started the padayatra.



AP Congress President Sailajanath, Former Union Minister JD Seelam, Congress National Coordinator K Raju, AICC Secretary Rudra Raju, and APCC Kisan Cell President Gurnath Rao were among those who welcomed Rahul. Bharath Jodo Yatra will go on for 5 days in AP.



According to today's schedule of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the March started at Rampura in Chitradurga district of Karnataka at 7 am and reached Jazirakallu toll plaza of Anantapur district in AP at 10 am.



The yatra will resume at 04.30 pm and stop at Obulapuram village of Anantapur district at 06.30 pm. Rahul Gandhi will stay for the night near Halakundi Math in Bellary.