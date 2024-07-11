Raid Conducted on Fast Food Centers and Hotels for Using Adulterated Oils

In a surprise inspection carried out by the Municipal Commissioner and Food Safety Officers, several fast food centers and hotels under Badwel Municipality were found to be using adulterated oils and tasting salt, posing a serious threat to public health.

The raids were conducted in response to information received by the authorities about the use of harmful ingredients in the food prepared at these establishments. Banned plastic covered spoons were also seized during the inspection.

The Municipal Commissioner issued a warning to the fast food centers and hotels, cautioning them against using food colors or oils that could potentially harm the health of consumers. Strict action will be taken against any offenders found using such harmful ingredients.

The authorities have urged the public to be cautious and to report any suspected cases of food adulteration or unsafe practices in eateries to ensure public health and safety.