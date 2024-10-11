Railway Loco Pilot killed by unknown assailant in Vijayawada Railway Station

A shocking incident occurred in the early hours of the night at Vijayawada railway station, where loco pilot D. Ebenezer was brutally murdered by an unidentified assailant. The attack took place around 2:00 AM, when the accused struck Ebenezer on the head with a rod, causing him to collapse instantly. Despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Police investigation into the incident has revealed CCTV footage indicating that the perpetrator was roaming shirtless at the time of the attack. Authorities have registered a case and are actively searching for the accused's whereabouts.



The murder has sent shockwaves through the Railway Loco Pilot Association, which has raised alarms about the safety of its members. There are growing suspicions that the incident may be linked to drug-related activities, as local concerns indicate that groups involved in the trade of ganja have been known to commit such violent acts.



In the wake of this tragedy, employees and staff at the railway station expressed their fears, highlighting a pervasive sense of insecurity. The South Central Railway Loco Pilot Association has voiced strong concerns over the incident, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures to protect railway personnel.



As the investigation continues, the railway community remains on high alert, demanding action to ensure the safety of all railway employees amidst rising violence linked to illicit activities.

