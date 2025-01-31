Railway pending works ignored, says Malladi

Vijayawada: Former Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu criticised the district coordination meeting which held here on Wednesday for not discussing the key railway projects which have been pending for a long time.He said in a statement here on Thursday that these railway problems in the Central Assembly constituency were not even discussed in the district coordination meeting which is not proper. Hundreds of vehicles travel towards Devinagar every day.

The YSRCP government built the road from Ramakrishnapuram to Devinagar. However, the road work under the railway bridge was stopped as the Railways did not give permission. The people of that area have been facing hardships due to that. Moreover, the people faced another problem when a wall was constructed in Srinagar colony.

The Wednesday’s meeting attended by the district collector, the divisional railway manager, the MP, VMC commissioner and other important officials and people’s representatives did not discuss the important problems to solve them.

He appealed to the MP and the railway officials to focus on the problems people are facing in the central assembly constituency.