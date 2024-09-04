Rain alert issued to East Godavari district amid Low Pressure Area, holiday declared to schools

The Meteorological Department has issued a cautionary alert regarding heavy rainfall expected in the East Godavari district today. In a statement, Kurmanath, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Organization, urged residents in the Godavari river catchment areas to remain vigilant. He reported that the water level at Bhadrachalam has reached 42.2 feet, while the inflow and outflow of water at Dhavaleswaram are measured at 305,043 and 312,057 lakh cusecs, respectively.

A significant amount of rainfall has already waterlogged low-lying areas, particularly around Rajamahendravaram, prompting an urgent response from local authorities. Collector Prashanthi has declared a holiday for all educational institutions and Anganwadi centers in the district to ensure the safety of students and staff. She emphasized the need for vigilance in light of the Meteorological Department’s warnings and directed the relocation of residents from low-lying areas to safer locations.

In addition to facilitating the movement of people, the district administration is making provisions for food distribution to flood victims while continuously monitoring the situation. Collector Prashanthi also noted that heavy rains in the upper reaches of the Godavari River are expected to increase flood flow at the Dowleshwaram cotton barrage later today, necessitating heightened alertness among the communities in the vicinity.

Residents in the Godavari river catchment area are advised to take necessary precautions and stay tuned for further updates as authorities work to mitigate potential impacts of the severe weather conditions.