Rain batters Prakasam district

Ongole: The coastal mandals in the Prakasam district were badly hit by the heavy downpour for the last three days, but the arrangements by the local officials, and the continuous monitoring by the collector and SP assured the public safety.

From the morning of Tuesday to the evening of Wednesday, the Prakasam district received a total of 1766mm of rainfall. It is about 40 times the average rainfall the district receives during the same period every year. Kondapi and Tangutur received more than 100mm rainfall, while Singarayakonda, Tallur, CS Puram received more than 80mm, Zarugmalli, Marripudi, HM Padu, Ponnalur, Pamur, and Chimakurthy received more than 60mm rainfall in the same period.

Following the incessant rains, the streams and rivulets are flowing at their maximum speed, and obstructing the movement of the traffic as they overflow on the culverts.

The Chadalawada village tank was breached and the water overflowed on the Chirala-Ongole highway, while the Mudigondavagu overflowed onto the Koppolu-Karavadi road. The district collector A Thameem Ansariya, SP Damodar visited the Chadalawada and ordered the immediate repair of the tank, while the police stopped the movement of the public on the road.

The Pelluru tank overflowed, and fish grown by the fishermen also went downstream. The fisheries officer Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the fishermen suffered a Rs 3 lakh loss.

Collector, along with the mayor Gangada Sujatha and municipal commissioner Venkateswara Rao visited the low-lying areas in Ongole, including Kesavaraju Kunta, Balaram Colony, Nethaji Colony, Nehru Nagar, Mother Teresa Colony, and areas beside Pothuraju canal etc., They inspected the inundated houses and interacted with the victims. The collector ordered the municipal officials to take measures to clear the stocked water immediately.

Collector said that they have set up 35 rehabilitation centres in the district, and shifting the people who are in the storm-affected areas.

She announced a holiday to schools and colleges on Thursday and advised the public not to come outside of their house unless necessary, as they are expecting the continuation of heavy rains for one more day.