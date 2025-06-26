Rain disrupts normal life

Rajamahendravaram: Several parts of the East and West Godavari districts experienced continuous rainfall throughout Wednesday, leading to disruptions in daily life and causing inconvenience to residents.

Although the rain was not particularly heavy, it continued without a break from morning until evening, affecting routine activities across both urban and rural areas.

Commuters faced difficulties due to slippery roads and water stagnation at several junctions.

In some low-lying areas, minor waterlogging was reported, and business activity remained low as many people preferred to stay indoors. School and college attendance was also impacted in parts of the districts.

Officials have advised the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions, as cloudy skies and light rain are likely to continue over the next couple of days.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation and have assured a timely response in case of any emergencies.