Rain, gales cripple life in Kakinada district

Kakinada: Under the influence of Asani cyclonic storm, sea is rough and high tidal waves were disrupting traffic on Uppada-Kakinada beach road. The city is witnessing rain with gales. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Asani is very likely to move near north westwards by Tuesday night and reach West Central Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh coast. It is informed that very heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds with a speed from 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts till 8.30 am of May 11.

Huge winds due to Cyclone Asani pushed a 8,000 tonne granite boulder barge to the Uppada shore by breaking free of anchor on the outskirts of Anchorage port. The barge had completed its cargo loading with granite boulders two days ago and to proceed to Bangladesh. It was waiting for clearance to move from the port and anchored on the outskirts of Kakinada Deep Water Port. But, due to the delay in clearing papers from the department concerned, the barge had to be anchored on the outskirts.

On Tuesday also, the sea was in very rough condition and huge winds disturbed the sea. The port officials shifted ships from Anchorage port and Deepwater port to southern side of the sea.

Port Captain K Dharma Sastha told 'The Hans India' that as a precautionary measure, eight ships in deep water port and five ships in the anchorage port were shifted to anchor's southern side. Due to the cyclone storm, the cargo activities have been stopped in the Kakinada Deep Water Port and Anchorage Port.

District Revenue Officer K Sridhar Reddy told 'The Hans India' that U Kothapalli Mandal Revenue Officer L Siva Kumar visited U Kothapalli shore areas where the barge was washed ashore and submitted a report relating to the barge and granite boulders.

Meanwhile, Kakinada – U Kothapalli beach road was damaged as huge sea waves crossed Geo tube wall and broke boulder pieces, which were scattered on the road.

The police suspended traffic on the road, but still some vehicles are moving on the road. Sea waves touched 15 houses at Aminabad, Suradapet and other areas in U Kothapalli mandal. Locals and fishermen evacuated their houses and reached safer places.

Owing to the cyclone, there were frequent power cuts in the seacoast area.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna told the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to Asani cyclone forecast. He said special control rooms have been set up at Konaseema District Collectorate, which will work round-the-clock and the phone number is 08856 293104. He said people can report cyclone information to the control rooms and get assistance from the officials. He instructed the officials to be alert in low-lying areas and ensure no one is troubled due to the cyclone.

DRO Sridhar Reddy indicated that the danger is imminent and hence all steps are being taken for people's protection and cautioned them to be vigilant.

He instructed the officials to conduct a wide awareness campaign on storm warnings and precautions in the coastal villages through village and ward secretariats.