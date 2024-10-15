Rain throws life out of gear in Nellore dist

Nellore: Norma life was paralysed in several parts in Nellore district including city, following incessant rains occurring under the influence of low depression formed in Bay of Bengal since late on Sunday.

According to Meteorological department, Muthukuru mandal has registered highest rainfall of 50 mm, while Chejerla mandal has recorded the lowest 9.8 mm against the total 26.4 mm rain fall on Monday. The administration has put alert all 9 mandals, especially in coastal areas in the wake of warnings issued by Met department over the continuation of rains in the next two days. However, neither human nor cattle loss was reported so far following precautionary measures being initiated by the administration.

According to sources, about 100 villages in nine coastal mandals like Kavali, Indukurupet, Alluru, TP Guduru, Vidavaluru, Kodavaluru, Ramayapatnam, Koduru and Muthukuru were put on high alert as the sea has turned furious with high velocity of winds and waves.

The district administration has issued warnings to fishermen not to venture into the sea still normalcy restored. Call was given to those fishermen, who were already went into the sea, to return immediately, as the situation may turn dangerous by Monday evening.

Cyclone control room was established at Nellore Municipal Corporation with helpline numbers 0861-2356777, 0861-2316777.

Speaking to the media on Monday, district Collector O Anand said that right now there is no need to lift the gates of Somasila Reservoir as it has 20 tmcft of water at present. He said if Somasila dam receives about 9 lakh cusecs of water from upper areas, it will be mandatory to evaluate as many as 150 villages in the surrounding areas of Somasila dam. Dam SE and irrigation department officials are already monitoring the situation by staying at dam site.

When asked about inundation of low-lying areas in Nellore city, the Collector replied that in view of the recent Budameru bitter experience, the administration has taken up silt removal works from drains and irrigation canals flowing towards the city. Meanwhile, MA&UD Minister P Narayana, who is in Nellore, is monitoring the situation and ordered the officials to concentrate on low-lying areas in the city. The officials were told to shift people to safer areas in case of emergency.

