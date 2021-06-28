Rain wreaks havoc in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Rains wreaked havoc at several parts of Kurnool district. The rains that lashed the district from 5 am on Sunday provided a slight relief at 11 am. The six-hour rain has flooded several low-lying areas in Kurnool town, Kallur, Kodumuru, Yemmiganaur, Mantralayam, Nandavaram, Nandyal, Gospadu, Bandi Atmakur, Mahanandi and Rudravaram mandals.

The floodwaters have inundated several low-lying residential areas in Mantralayam mandal. The houses were submerged in knee-deep waters. The officials are shifting the residents to safer zones. The houses of weavers at Shivanna Nagar in Yemmiganur were also submerged in floodwater. The fire department personnel have rescued around 30 farmers with the help of ropes that were trapped in a local stream.

Similarly a stream, Thummala Vagu, near Varkuru village in Kodumur mandal, was also flowing above danger mark. Unfortunately, a lorry loaded with LPG cylinders that happened to cross the river was trapped in the middle of the stream. The locals on noticing the screams of the driver for help rushed to the spot and rescued the driver and the lorry was also brought to shore.

The transportation between Adoni and Kurnool has completely come to a standstill due to overflowing of streams and lakes. Transportation between Mantralayam and Nagula Dinne has also been interrupted due to overflowing of Nalla Vagu. Koduuru, Guduru and Belagal mandals have also received heavy rains. Streams, lakes, ponds and others are overflowing in the mandals.

The rains have also lashed Gospadu, Mahanandi, Bandi Atmakur and Rudravaram mandals in Nandyal division. Mahanandi has received the highest rainfall of 92.6 mm, Gospadu 56 mm, Nandyal 52 mm, Bandi Atmakur 52.12 mm and Rudravaram 42 mm.

The District Fire Officer (DSO), Srinivasa Reddy said that they have alerted the staff and also taken up rescue operations.

On the other hand, District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has also convened an emergency meeting with the officials concerned and ordered to be alert to tackle the flood situations. He instructed the officials to see that no one should cross the streams, lakes and others.

Measures should be taken to see that there are no casualties and property loss, he said.

The people residing in vulnerable areas have been asked to be on the alert. The Collector told the officials to immediately bring to his notice in case any problem arises.

The DRO has been asked to secure timely reports.

The mandal-level officials have to be present at the headquarters, said the Collector.