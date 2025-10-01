Rainfall Forecast for AP and Telangana

The states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana are bracing for more rainfall as meteorological authorities predict persistent showers over the next few days. Just as the effects of the previous trough are waning, a new low pressure has emerged, projected to bring additional rain to the region.

The ongoing monsoon season has seen almost continuous rainfall across AP and Telangana, with some districts experiencing exceptionally heavy downpours. The previous trough in the Bay of Bengal resulted in several days of unrelenting rain, and now the Meteorological Department has announced the formation of a new low pressure in the west-central Bay of Bengal, influenced by a cyclone.

Expected to track northwest and develop into a depression by Thursday (October 2), this low pressure is likely to impact the coasts of southern Odisha and northern Andhra by Friday morning. In anticipation of the rain, a week-long warning has been issued for AP, highlighted by a yellow alert for Parvathipuram, Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Nellore, and Tirupati districts. Moderate rainfall is also anticipated in Eluru and Krishna districts.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall for the next three to four days, with light to moderate showers expected in various parts. Notably, districts such as Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad may experience heavier downpours accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds on Thursday and Friday.