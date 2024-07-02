Live
Just In
Rainproof tents and tyre killers removed at former CM Jagan's Residence in Tadepalli
In a significant development, the obstacles and security measures placed around the residence of former Chief Minister Jagan in Tadepalli of Guntur district have been removed. The restrictions, which prevented the general public from entering the area, have been gradually dismantled since the formation of the NDA government.
As Jagan is currently serving as an MLA, the security tents that were set up at his residence were taken down on Monday night. Tyre killers and hydraulic barriers that were used to stop vehicles have been removed with the help of a crane, making the traffic flow smoother on the road.
Additionally, rainproof tents and a police check post near the Andhra Ratna Pumping Scheme have also been removed. All the equipment that was dismantled has been transported away in a lorry, clearing the path for easier access to Jagan's residence.