Rains disrupt normal life in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Pathikonda, Aspari, Alur, Devanakonda, Adoni, Mantralayam and Kurnool urban on Tuesday night. Due to four hours of heavy downpour, all streams, lakes and rivulets are overflowing with floodwaters. Almost all ponds in the mandals are brimming with waters. The stream at Pappula Doddi village in Aspari mandal is flowing over the bridge crossing the danger mark level. The bridge is the only source connecting Pathikonda and Yemmiganaur towns.

With the overflowing of floodwaters, the transportation between the towns has completely come to a standstill. Even the floodwaters are also submerged the standing crops in thousands of hectares. Even the Vedavathy River near Marlamadiki village in Holagunda mandal in Alur constituency is also overflowing crossing the danger mark. Nearly 10 feet of rainwater was flowing over the bridge.

Transportation between Andhra and Karnataka states is also affected. The residents of Holagunda and Marlamidiki villages are travelling through Alur to reach Bellary, Kampili, Hospet, Siriguppa and Gangavathi. The rains that lashed Devanakonda, Adoni and Mantralayam mandals are also submerged the crops in thousands of hectares. Similar situation is also prevailed at Manchalakatta village in Gadivemula mandal of Nandyal district.

The heavy rains also washed away the SRBC road. The residents are facing a lot of problems to attend field work as the road is the only source to villagers. Another lake in Gani village in the mandal is also overflowing the bridge disrupting transportation network.