Rains Expected in AP and Telangana States for Next Five Days

The Meteorological Department has issued a key forecast for the Telugu states, predicting that there will be rains for the next five days. The surface circulation in the west-central Bay of Bengal and south Andhra Pradesh coast is now extending to 5.8 km above the mean sea level, leading to the prediction of rain in the region.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Center, moderate to heavy rains with thunder and lightning are likely to occur at many places in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. The forecast for the next three days is as follows:

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on Sunday, with heavy rains likely at one or two places. Thunderstorms and lightning, along with strong winds of 30-40 km per hour, are expected at one or two places. On Monday, there is a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places, with similar weather conditions expected. Tuesday also has a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places.

In South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar weather patterns are predicted, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at many places on Sunday. Thunderstorms and strong winds of 30-40 km per hour are expected at some places. Monday and Tuesday also have chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning possible.

For Rayalaseema, there is a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places on Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms likely. Tuesday also has a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places, with thunderstorms expected.