Rains likely in AP, Telangana due to expected low pressure in Arabian Sea
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of impending rainfall across the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with significant weather expected today. A persistent low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is anticipated to remain effective for the next two days, before gradually weakening. While the immediate influence of this system may not directly affect Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that rain is expected in the region today.
Meteorological officials based in Hyderabad have reported that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will likely experience periods of rain today, with rainfall predicted to continue into tomorrow. According to forecasts, clouds will intermittently cover the skies throughout the day. Light to moderate rain is expected to commence in Rayalaseema and North Telangana after 11 AM, with more substantial rainfall following in certain areas until the evening.
Overall, residents of both states can anticipate scattered showers today. Wind speeds are projected to be around 11 kilometers per hour in Telangana and 12 kilometers per hour in Andhra Pradesh, with prevailing winds directed towards the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.
Temperature forecasts indicate a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius in Telangana and 31 degrees Celsius in Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has cautioned that nighttime temperatures may drop, leading to a potential increase in daytime heat in the coming days.
Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and prepare for possible changes in conditions.