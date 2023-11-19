Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
Just In
Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
Amaravati Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a chance of scattered rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours with the minimum temperatures expected to drop slightly.
The Cyclone Midhili, formed in the Bay of Bengal, crossed the coast of Bangladesh on Friday night and the dry weather prevailed in all parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Amaravati Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a chance of scattered rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours with the minimum temperatures expected to drop slightly.
On the other hand, it has been stated that different surface periodicities have formed in South-East Bay of Bengal and in South-West Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka. Due to the effect of these, it is predicted that the easterly winds are likely to strengthen from November 20. In this background, it is also predicted that there will be rain in many places of the south coastal Andhra on 20th of this month and from 21st to 23rd. Also, it has warned that there is a chance of thunder in some places.
According to the schedule, light to moderate rains and normal rains at one or two places will occur today and tomorrow at Yanam in North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.