Rainwater inundates low-lying areas in Guntur city

Guntur: Rain inundated several colonies in Guntur city on Wednesday and causing inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicle riders. Rainwater stranded on the roads at Sankara Vilas Centre, Brodipet, AL Colony, AT Agraharam, Nagarapalem, KVP Colony. Roads at Lashmipuram, GMC office, NTR Bus Station, Chuttugunta areas were under the sheet of two feet water. Pits on the roads filled with the water and causing inconvenience to the public.



Rainwater entered into drains. As a result drains were overflowing. Similarly, rainwater inundated Nandivelugu Road in Guntur city. GMC using motors and draining out the rainwater stranded at RUB at AT Agraharam.

However, the rains during the last two days useful for cultivating and sowing paddy, cotton, chillis and other crops.