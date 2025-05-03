Raj Bhavan celebrates Guj, Maha Formation Day

Vijayawada: Gujarat and Maharashtra Formation Day celebrations were held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan here on Friday in presence of Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the, under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the people of Gujarat actively participated in the country’s freedom movement and made significant contribution to India’s freedom struggle. He said that Maharashtra gave us many prominent freedom fighters and social reformers like Vinoba Bhave, Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Nanaji Deshmukh and others. After formation of separate States, both Gujarat and Maharashtra have prospered immensely and achieved tremendous progress, while contributing to the country’s economic development to a large extent, said the Governor. He said the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims at enhancing interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States and Union Territories through the concept of ‘One Nation One People.’

Earlier, video messages of Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan were played. Dr JM Bhagwat of School of Planning and Architecture, Deepak Desai, president of Sri Vijayawada Gujarati Samaj and N Tanisha of Vijayawada Maratha Mandal spoke on the occasion, followed by a patriotic song sung by Navin Patel and a Garba dance performance by Hansaben Patel and group.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor and officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan, students of Gujarat and Maharashtra studying in various educational institutions in and around Vijayawada were present.