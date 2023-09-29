Rajahmundry Central Jail superintendent joins duties after completing wife's death rituals

Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendent Rahul has joins his duties after leave. It was reported that Superintendent Rahul had taken leave from work as his wife had passed away due to illness a few days ago.

On the 15th of this month, Kiranmayi, the wife of Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendent S Rahul, passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her body was transported to Guntur in an ambulance.

Superintendent Rahul had taken leave to attend to his wife's illness. However, false rumors were spread, suggesting that his leave was due to pressure related to TDP leader Chandrababu being in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

In response to these rumours, SP Jagadish, the Superintendent of Police, dismissed the news and clarified that Superintendent Rahul had taken leave due to his wife's illness. He expressed anger over the spread of untrue stories on social media and emphasized that there was no pressure on them. They are committed to performing their duties diligently.